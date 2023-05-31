Combined brand value of Indian companies surpasses $100 bn: Interbrand

The overall value of the Indian Inc brand has grown remarkably, surpassing Rs 83,1005.7 crore ($100 billion), according to global brand consultancy firm, Interbrand. The spike marks an increase of 167 per cent over the past decade, said the firm in its report on India’s top 50 most valuable brands.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the list with a brand value of Rs 10,9576 crore, up 153 per cent over the past decade.
Reliance Industries took the second spot with a brand value of Rs 65,320.8 crore, up 121 per cent over the past decade.
The third position was taken by the IT services player, Infosys which saw its brand value go up by 197 per cent over the last decade to Rs 53,323.8 crore.
The top three brands alone account for a staggering 46 per cent of the total value of the top ten brands, said the report. Additionally, the top five brands collectively contribute 40 per cent to the overall value of the table. This year marks a historic moment, as three technology brands secure positions in the top five for the first time in the past decade. The top ten brands in the table have achieved remarkable scores across three of Interbrand's Brand Strength Factors: Trust, Distinctiveness, and Empathy.
Gonzalo Brujo, Global CEO, Interbrand, "This year's list showcases the remarkable growth and evolution of the Indian brand landscape. The significant increase in total brand value, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark, is a commendable feat and demonstrates the strength and potential of Indian brands on a global scale. We are proud to witness the continued success and innovation of these brands, shaping the future of business in India."
The total brand value of the top ten brands, amounting to Rs 4,949,92 crore, exceeds the combined value of the remaining 40 brands on the list, which amounts to Rs 3,360,13 crore million.
Examining the fastest-growing sectors over the last ten years, FMCG demonstrates an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent, followed by Home Building & Infrastructure at 17 per cent, and Technology at 14 per cent.
Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, "It is an extraordinary moment to witness the ascent of technology brands, securing prominent positions in the top five after a decade. The exceptional performance of the top ten brands, particularly in the Brand Strength Factors of Direction, Coherence, and Trust, underscores their strategic focus and ability to build lasting connections. With a total brand value surpassing the combined value of the remaining 40 brands, these leaders exemplify the power of effective brand management.”
The report also highlighted that the technology sector has overtaken the diversified industries as the leading contributor to the total value of brands. The Technology sector's contribution to the total brand value table for 2023 was at 31 per cent up from 21 per cent in 2014. Similarly, the diversified players value to the total brand value table fell to 21 per cent in 2023 from 34 per cent a decade back.