Combined brand value of Indian companies surpasses $100 bn: Interbrand

Gonzalo Brujo, Global CEO, Interbrand, "This year's list showcases the remarkable growth and evolution of the Indian brand landscape. The significant increase in total brand value, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark, is a commendable feat and demonstrates the strength and potential of Indian brands on a global scale. We are proud to witness the continued success and innovation of these brands, shaping the future of business in India."

The top three brands alone account for a staggering 46 per cent of the total value of the top ten brands, said the report. Additionally, the top five brands collectively contribute 40 per cent to the overall value of the table. This year marks a historic moment, as three technology brands secure positions in the top five for the first time in the past decade. The top ten brands in the table have achieved remarkable scores across three of Interbrand's Brand Strength Factors: Trust, Distinctiveness, and Empathy.