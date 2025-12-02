Home / Companies / News / Pernod Ricard India expects double-digit growth, backed by new launches

Pernod Ricard India expects double-digit growth, backed by new launches

Pernod Ricard India expects low double-digit growth over the next five years, supported by the Imperial Blue divestment and new launches such as Seagram's Xclamat!on, CEO Jean Touboul said

CEO Jean Touboul
premium
CEO Jean Touboul
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
The Indian arm of French spirit and wine maker Pernod Ricard expects to clock a double-digit growth in the years ahead, supported by the recent selloff of its value whisky brand Imperial Blue, and new launches such as Seagram’s Xclamat!on.
 
“This is a product that comes from the insight that consumers are looking for more premium experiences. So, we are tapping into the premium and mix segment with a brand that brings five spirits – whisky, vodka, rum, brandy, and gin – under one name and one uniform price point,” Jean Touboul, chief executive officer (CEO), Pernod Ricard India, told Business Standard on Tuesday.
 
The launch aligns with the company’s strategy of premiumisation through innovation and is expected to contribute 10 per cent to the overall growth in the coming decade, he further said, adding: “We hope to sell one million cases of the new brand in the first year of business.”
 
The brand is launching in five markets, including Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and will reach 14 markets by June next year.
 
Touboul pointed out that premiumisation continues to drive growth for the brand, a reason behind the decision to sell off value whisky brand Imperial Blue, which will enable the company to expose its higher segments to a bigger proportion of growth.
 
“We have been growing at about 8 per cent for the last five years in net sales. And roughly what we have seen is that the higher the segment, the higher the growth rate. The trend will continue, because India continues to see great economic development and its disposable incomes are rising. Premiumisation is a very solid trend, and these structural tailwinds we can continue to rely on,” he said.
 
Touboul added: “We are aiming to have an average of low double-digit growth in the coming five years.”
 
Speaking about the Maharashtra government’s decision to levy steep taxes on its affordable brand, he said such a step “impacts consumption and there is a trading down, which we have seen in the state”. He added that Telangana was now the company’s largest market in India.
 
The company recorded net sales of ₹27,446 crore in 2024-25 (FY25). It is now in talks with authorities to debut its Indian single malt brand “Longitude 77” into the canteen stores department (CSD) market within the coming year.
 
Pernod Ricard India’s largest brands in the country remain Royal Stag and Blender’s Pride. While Royal Stag sells 32 million cases, Blender’s Pride clocks 10 million cases, annually.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

