Sahkar Taxi Cooperative begins soft launch of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, Gujarat

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The soft launch of the ambitious ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi began in the national capital and Gujarat on Tuesday. The Sahkar Taxi Cooperative, touted as the world’s first national mobility cooperative owned by drivers, has kickstarted beta consumer trials of the service, which is set to take on ride-hailing companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The platform is positioning itself as the world’s largest driver-owned mobility network, with over 51,000 drivers across cars, autos and bikes registered in New Delhi and Saurashtra in Gujarat.

“How can users access the Bharat Taxi app during the beta trials?”

The Bharat Taxi mobile application is currently available on the Google Play Store for trials and for collecting feedback. The app will also be released on iOS soon, the cooperative said.

“What does Delhi Metro integration mean for Bharat Taxi users?” The service is integrated with Delhi Metro, allowing users to make bookings in one place. “A unique feature of the app is integration with transit services like Metro rail, which would mean that the users can seamlessly do all bookings on one app and complete the journey with multiple modes of transportation very conveniently,” the cooperative said in a statement. “What does the cooperative say drivers will get under the Bharat Taxi model?” According to the cooperative, drivers will get the full share of the payment made by customers, representation on the board of the organisation, a dividend on their shares, and a share in the profits. The cooperative has also collaborated with Delhi Police to ensure safety for both riders and drivers.