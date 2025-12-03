Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespaces secures ₹1,010 cr redevelopment project in Matunga

Mahindra Lifespaces secures ₹1,010 cr redevelopment project in Matunga

Mahindra Lifespace has been selected as preferred partner for a 1.53-acre redevelopment in Matunga (West), Mumbai, with GDV of about Rs 1,010 crore, as society projects surge

Real estate
Mumbai’s society redevelopment segment has been expanding rapidly.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been selected as the preferred development partner for a residential redevelopment project in Matunga (West), Mumbai, with a gross development value of around Rs 1,010 crore.
 
What does the Matunga (West) redevelopment project involve?
 
The project spans approximately 1.53 acres. The redevelopment will transform the existing housing cluster into a modern community featuring improved infrastructure, contemporary design, and enhanced lifestyle amenities, Mahindra noted.
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “This mandate is a strong endorsement of the trust communities place in Mahindra Lifespaces to deliver redevelopment that genuinely uplifts neighbourhoods. Matunga is a well-established and highly valued neighbourhood, and this redevelopment allows us to contribute thoughtfully to its next chapter with homes designed for modern lifestyles. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for community-centric redevelopment in Mumbai.”
 
How does this deal build on Mahindra Lifespace’s earlier Mumbai mandates?
 
Earlier, in October, Mahindra Lifespaces — the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group — secured a redevelopment mandate for four residential societies in Malad (West), Mumbai. Spread across about 1.65 acres, the project has a revenue potential of around Rs 800 crore.
 
How big is Mumbai’s society redevelopment opportunity?
 
Mumbai’s society redevelopment segment has been expanding rapidly. Projects across the Mumbai (MCGM) region are expected to add about 44,277 new homes as free-sale components worth Rs 1.31 trillion by 2030, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm. Since 2020, 910 housing societies have signed development agreements, unlocking around 326.8 acres of land based on floor-space index norms and average unit sizes.
 
What do recent market indicators show for Matunga West?
 
Matunga West remains an active housing market. Between October 2024 and September 2025, it recorded 81 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 233 crore, as per Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm. As of the third quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 50,391 per square foot, down from Rs 56,420 per square foot in the same quarter last year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group plans to invest $15 bn to boost passenger capacity at airports

In AI race, Apple Inc hands baton to B'luru graduate Amar Subramanya

Hudco eyes end-to-end role for ULBs to drive ₹1 trn Urban Challenge Fund

Premium

Suchi Semicon to begin supply of automotive, power chips next year

Premium

Pernod Ricard India expects double-digit growth, backed by new launches

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsResidential projects

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story