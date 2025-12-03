Mahindra Lifespaces secures ₹1,010 cr redevelopment project in Matunga

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been selected as the preferred development partner for a residential redevelopment project in Matunga (West), Mumbai, with a gross development value of around Rs 1,010 crore.

What does the Matunga (West) redevelopment project involve?

The project spans approximately 1.53 acres. The redevelopment will transform the existing housing cluster into a modern community featuring improved infrastructure, contemporary design, and enhanced lifestyle amenities, Mahindra noted.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “This mandate is a strong endorsement of the trust communities place in Mahindra Lifespaces to deliver redevelopment that genuinely uplifts neighbourhoods. Matunga is a well-established and highly valued neighbourhood, and this redevelopment allows us to contribute thoughtfully to its next chapter with homes designed for modern lifestyles. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for community-centric redevelopment in Mumbai.”

How does this deal build on Mahindra Lifespace’s earlier Mumbai mandates? Earlier, in October, Mahindra Lifespaces — the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group — secured a redevelopment mandate for four residential societies in Malad (West), Mumbai. Spread across about 1.65 acres, the project has a revenue potential of around Rs 800 crore. How big is Mumbai’s society redevelopment opportunity? Mumbai’s society redevelopment segment has been expanding rapidly. Projects across the Mumbai (MCGM) region are expected to add about 44,277 new homes as free-sale components worth Rs 1.31 trillion by 2030, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm. Since 2020, 910 housing societies have signed development agreements, unlocking around 326.8 acres of land based on floor-space index norms and average unit sizes.