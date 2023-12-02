Home / Companies / News / Comviva fined Rs 1 lakh for delay in CSR fund transfer to PM Relief

Comviva fined Rs 1 lakh for delay in CSR fund transfer to PM Relief

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs' body has ruled against an appeal filed by Comviva against the order of the Registrar of Companies, which imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the company for the delay

Comviva is in the process of depositing the penalty amount with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the filing said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IT company Tech Mahindra Group firm Comviva has been penalised Rs 1 lakh for the delay in transferring unspent corporate social responsibility obligation to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, as per a regulatory filing.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs' Regional Director for the Northern Region has ruled against an appeal filed by Comviva against the order of the Registrar of Companies, which imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the company for the delay.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the filing, there was an inadvertent delay due to technical reasons in the transfer of the amount unspent in relation to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation for the FY ended March 31, 2021, to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund within the prescribed period of 6 months of the expiry of the financial year as per the Companies Act, 2013.

"Penalty of Rs 1,00,000 has been imposed on Comviva Technologies Limited (Comviva) in connection with the appeal filed by Comviva before Hon'ble Regional Director, Northern Region, against the adjudication order of the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi and Haryana dated May 17, 2023," Tech Mahindra said in a filing on Saturday.

Comviva is in the process of depositing the penalty amount with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the filing said.

Also Read

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Fined Rs 17 crore by Sebi: All you need to know about 'Baap of Chart'

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

UBS fined nearly $400 mn over Credit Suisse's relationship with Archegos

WI vs IND 2nd T20: Pooran fined 15% of match fee for criticising umpire

Investment firm BlackRock stake in Suzlon Energy surpasses 5% level

LIC amends norms for inclusion of shareholders' directors on its board

Air India pilot unions express concern over flight duty, rest period scheme

Chennai-based Shrinithi Capital aims to double AUM to Rs 600 cr by 2024

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures launches Rs 250 cr fund for startups

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra ComvivaTech MahindraCorporate social responsibilityCSR violation

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story