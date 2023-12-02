LIC amends norms for inclusion of shareholders' directors on its board

State-owned insurer LIC on Saturday said it has amended a framework to allow the induction of shareholders' directors on its board.

LIC was listed on bourses following the largest initial public offering in the Indian capital market last year. The government raised Rs 20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurer.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (shareholders' director) Regulations, 2023, was notified in the Gazette of India on December 1, 2023, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The corporation would, upon notice of not less than one thousand shareholders or one-tenth of the total number of shareholders, whichever is lower, elect a shareholders' director through a general meeting of such shareholders, the regulation said.

The person elected as a shareholders' director would be appointed by the board for a term of 4 years and eligible for re-election and re-appointment for another term of 4 years, it added.

At present, LIC has five executive directors, including Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty, nine independent directors and one government nominee Director MP Tangirala.