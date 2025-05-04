Container cargo surge propels Kolkata Port's April 2025 growth at 45%

A sharp rise in cargo volumes and a significant jump in container traffic have propelled Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, to the top of the growth chart among India's major ports in April 2025, with 45.32 per cent year-on-year increase in throughput.

The SMP, formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, handled 5.967 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in April 2025 compared to 4.106 MMT in the same month last year, the highest growth recorded among all major ports in the country.

A key driver of this growth was a 31.18 per cent surge in container traffic, with the port handling 75,716 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 57,717 TEUs in April 2024, the port said.

It comprises 62,021 TEUs at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and 13,695 TEUs at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

At the dock level, HDC handled 4.363 MMT, registering a 45 per cent increase from 2.993 MMT in April 2024, while KDS handled 1.604 MMT, a rise of 44 per cent from 1.113 MMT last year.

The growth was supported by increased movement of petroleum products, LPG, vegetable oil, coal varieties, metallurgical coke, raw petroleum coke, manganese ore, other ores, fly ash, pulses, foodgrains and fertilisers.