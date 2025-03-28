Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Group submits EoI to acquire Jaiprakash Associates via insolvency

Vedanta Group submits EoI to acquire Jaiprakash Associates via insolvency

Sources said that Vedanta Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire the bankrupt JAL. Adani Group has also submitted an EOI

Vedanta
Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Business conglomerate Vedanta Group has shown interest in acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through an insolvency process, according to sources.

Jaypee Group's flagship firm JAL, which is into cement, power, hotels, construction and real estate businesses, has been admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through an order dated June 3, 2024, passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench.

Sources said that Vedanta Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire the bankrupt JAL. Adani Group has also submitted an EOI. 

Vedanta Ltd is one of the world's leading natural resources conglomerates, with primary interests in aluminium, zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, steel, copper, power, ferro alloys, nickel, semiconductor and glass.

Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed that the resolution plans to acquire JAL through the insolvency process should be invited for the entire company as a going concern and not by dividing its different business verticals.

The JAL's total outstanding loans from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 55,493.43 crore as of February 20, 2025.

Also Read

Vedanta board approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as CEO of aluminium biz

Premium

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

Newly demerged Vedanta cos could grow into $100 bn each: Agarwal

Vedanta promoters to retain over 50% stake in all demerged entities

The company also recently informed that a consortium of lenders has transferred their outstanding loans to National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). The total amount of the debt transferred to the NARCL was not disclosed.

Bhuvan Madan is the resolution professional (RP) for JAL.

Jaypee Group's other company Jaypee Infratech has already been acquired by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group through an insolvency process. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland's defence business bags multiple orders worth Rs 700 cr

Fintech firm Biz2X plans to hire 200 professionals across roles in FY26

IHCL plans to add 4,500 rooms in FY26, introduces Claridges Collection

'X's allegations of censorship are groundless': Centre on Musk's lawsuit

Kalpataru denies ties to fraudulent group misusing name after ED statement

Topics :Vedanta Jaiprakash Associates

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story