Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy said

Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space. Image: https://countryclubindia.net/
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd (CCHHL) is planning to raise $100 million to set up premium leisure properties in the country, a top company official said.

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said the funds would be used for setting up clubs and resorts at various locations across India.

He said the company has turned debt-free by repaying Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company operates and manages 30 properties on its own, while another 30 are managed through the franchise route.

Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space.

Reddy said such real estate projects would come up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :hospitalityHospitality industryhotels

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

