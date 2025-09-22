Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd (CCHHL) is planning to raise $100 million to set up premium leisure properties in the country, a top company official said.

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said the funds would be used for setting up clubs and resorts at various locations across India.

He said the company has turned debt-free by repaying Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company operates and manages 30 properties on its own, while another 30 are managed through the franchise route.