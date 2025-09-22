Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd (CCHHL) is planning to raise $100 million to set up premium leisure properties in the country, a top company official said.
The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy told PTI.
Reddy said the funds would be used for setting up clubs and resorts at various locations across India.
He said the company has turned debt-free by repaying Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.
The Hyderabad-headquartered company operates and manages 30 properties on its own, while another 30 are managed through the franchise route.
Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space.
Reddy said such real estate projects would come up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app