Ultra Gas & Energy to invest ₹900 cr to expand LNG retail network

The Mumbai-based company currently operates six stations along major freight corridors in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd UGEL
Each outlet has a scalable capacity of 50 tonnes of LNG, capable of refuelling up to 600 trucks per month
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), an Essar group firm, will invest ₹900 crore to expand its network of liquefied natural gas (LNG) retail outlets to 100 across India, betting on a growing shift toward clean fuels in long-haul transportation.
 
The Mumbai-based company currently operates six stations along major freight corridors in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The outlets are set up in the industrial and logistics hubs to provide reliable access to LNG, a cleaner alternative to diesel, it said in a statement.
 
In its energy transition push, the group is investing in an LNG fleet for commercial vehicles and LNG fuel retail outlets.
 
UGEL’s stations are designed as multi-fuel hubs, equipped with infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in addition to LNG dispensing. Each outlet has a scalable capacity of 50 tonnes of LNG, capable of refuelling up to 600 trucks per month. On average, a single outlet can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 66,000 tonnes annually, with the network collectively targeting reductions of around 1 million tonnes, it said.
 
“Our retail outlets are built to do more than just dispense fuel, they are catalysts for a cleaner, smarter logistics future,” said Maqsood Shaikh, managing director & CEO of UGEL. “We are proud to lead India’s transition toward greener fuels and sustainable mobility.”
 
Expansion work is already under way in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. UGEL has tied up with suppliers, including IOCL, GAIL and HPCL to secure access to all major LNG terminals, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply as the network scales.
 
With this rollout, UGEL is positioning itself at the centre of India’s green mobility transition, accelerating the shift of commercial fleets from diesel to LNG.

Topics :LNGClean fuelEssarEssar Oil & Gas

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

