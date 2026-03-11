Embassy Developments clocks ₹495 crore sales in 4 days in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Limited has clocked a top line of about ₹495 crore within four days of launching Embassy Verde Phase II in north Bengaluru, selling over 500 units in the project, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, chief revenue officer–residential at, said, “Homebuyers today are looking beyond individual apartments and prioritising communities that offer security, open spaces, lifestyle continuity for families, and the convenience of daily life within a single, managed environment. Embassy Springs has resonated strongly because it delivers this balanced living experience at scale, supporting both immediate lifestyle needs and long-term value.”

Located within Embassy Springs, Embassy Verde Phase II has a saleable area of 7.38 lakh square feet. The project comprises 702 residential units, offering 1, 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK apartments with sizes ranging from 601 to 1,344 square feet.

North Bengaluru remains a key strategic focus for Embassy Developments, the company said. It has already launched projects with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹4,300 crore in north Bengaluru in FY26, with a further estimated GDV of ₹12,500 crore planned across upcoming phases and projects.

The realtor further noted that it is set to continue expanding its footprint in the micro market, offering homebuyers opportunities to participate in the region’s ongoing growth momentum.