Need 3-4 profitable quarters before listing an IPO: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku

Fintech platform MobiKwik will take a shot at the bourses after demonstrating three to four quarters of profit, after the company deferred its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021.

The company posted its first-ever consolidated profit at Rs 3 crore in Q1FY24.



“The number one question for a tech startup, which is going for a listing, is when will they become profitable and how will it grow? I want to demonstrate that first. This means we should have three to four quarters of profits to show. Thus, there is no promise of the path to profitability because then we will be profitable already,” said Upasana Taku, co-founder and chief operating officer at MobiKwik, in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest.

Taku did not confirm a timeframe for the IPO but added that the company is observing the markets and would take a shot at it.



“When we were going at it last time, we were at the end of the queue in terms of approvals from Sebi. Before us, there were multiple IPOs, and at the end of it, you could see the waning of the market’s appetite," added Taku.

She also shared that perhaps they were running very fast and being opportunistic. "I would even say we were not really well-prepared. We had just started the process at the beginning of the year and were trying to accomplish it within a six- to nine-month period. This time we are thinking about it more logically, systematically,” Taku added.



Taku said that the company plans on tapping into new investments if it is working on a new product or an inorganic play that requires capital.

“Since we have become profitable, we're not really burning cash. I think we are doing well in terms of generating our own cash,” she said.



On plans of acquisitions, Taku said the company is not looking at taking any major bets currently.

“There are companies in different situations because of the funding market. There might be founders who are willing to align with us as we are an IPO-bound company. We are open to discussions,” she said.



In 2021, the company faced allegations of a data leak which put the data of close to 3.5 million users at risk.

The company had worked on their security and compliance. “We have hired an all-star team, actually. We've made three senior hires in technology. In the last one or two years, we have done a lot of work not only in the areas of scalability and security but also in the area of compliance,” she noted.



The company aims to enter the merchant lending space to offer mid-size and small-ticket loans to its existing merchants.

“If a merchant is doing an x amount of payments, can we offer them faster settlement? Can we offer them loans for a certain period of time in terms of the working capital requirements? Many of the merchants have actually been taking loans from us under the consumer loan option and are using it for their business. So instead of doing that, we want to assess their businesses properly and start enabling them to take loans for their businesses directly,” she added.



The company has partnered with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for underwriting credit and depends on a range of data.

“Credit underwriting has been an important asset for us. We collect information from our users, credit bureaux, government disclosures, among others. We put all of this data together in 500-600 variables that we calculate. And based on that, we score the user and create different cohorts of users,” she said.



Taku added that rural India and smaller markets are driving growth for fintechs.

“Seventy-five to 80 per cent of new users are now coming from outside of the top 20 or 50 cities of India. They are coming from smaller cities and towns and even villages. I believe that is a huge growth opportunity,” she added.



The company's revenue in Q1FY24 grew 68 per cent year-on-year compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year. It generated Rs 177 crore in revenue in Q1FY24, and its contribution margin rose by 108 per cent to Rs 73.9 crore. In terms of focus areas, post the results, the company said it will have a twofold focus: increase its presence in Tier-III, Tier-IV cities and towns and start offering financial products to small merchants.



