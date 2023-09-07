Home / Companies / News / Need 3-4 profitable quarters before listing an IPO: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku

Need 3-4 profitable quarters before listing an IPO: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku

Taku said that the company plans on tapping into new investments if it is working on a new product or an inorganic play that requires capital

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Premium
Upasana Taku, MobiKwik co-founder

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Fintech platform MobiKwik will take a shot at the bourses after demonstrating three to four quarters of profit, after the company deferred its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021.

The company posted its first-ever consolidated profit at Rs 3 crore in Q1FY24.

“The number one question for a tech startup, which is going for a listing, is when will they become profitable and how will it grow? I want to demonstrate that first. This means we should have three to four quarters of profits to show. Thus, there is no promise of the path to profitability because then we will be profitable already,” said Upasana Taku, co-founder and chief operating officer at MobiKwik, in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest.

Taku did not confirm a timeframe for the IPO but added that the company is observing the markets and would take a shot at it.

“When we were going at it last time, we were at the end of the queue in terms of approvals from Sebi. Before us, there were multiple IPOs, and at the end of it, you could see the waning of the market’s appetite," added Taku.

She also shared that perhaps they were running very fast and being opportunistic. "I would even say we were not really well-prepared. We had just started the process at the beginning of the year and were trying to accomplish it within a six- to nine-month period. This time we are thinking about it more logically, systematically,” Taku added.

Taku said that the company plans on tapping into new investments if it is working on a new product or an inorganic play that requires capital.

“Since we have become profitable, we're not really burning cash. I think we are doing well in terms of generating our own cash,” she said.

On plans of acquisitions, Taku said the company is not looking at taking any major bets currently.

“There are companies in different situations because of the funding market. There might be founders who are willing to align with us as we are an IPO-bound company. We are open to discussions,” she said.

In 2021, the company faced allegations of a data leak which put the data of close to 3.5 million users at risk.

The company had worked on their security and compliance. “We have hired an all-star team, actually. We've made three senior hires in technology. In the last one or two years, we have done a lot of work not only in the areas of scalability and security but also in the area of compliance,” she noted.

The company aims to enter the merchant lending space to offer mid-size and small-ticket loans to its existing merchants.

“If a merchant is doing an x amount of payments, can we offer them faster settlement? Can we offer them loans for a certain period of time in terms of the working capital requirements? Many of the merchants have actually been taking loans from us under the consumer loan option and are using it for their business. So instead of doing that, we want to assess their businesses properly and start enabling them to take loans for their businesses directly,” she added.

The company has partnered with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for underwriting credit and depends on a range of data.

“Credit underwriting has been an important asset for us. We collect information from our users, credit bureaux, government disclosures, among others. We put all of this data together in 500-600 variables that we calculate. And based on that, we score the user and create different cohorts of users,” she said.

Taku added that rural India and smaller markets are driving growth for fintechs.

“Seventy-five to 80 per cent of new users are now coming from outside of the top 20 or 50 cities of India. They are coming from smaller cities and towns and even villages. I believe that is a huge growth opportunity,” she added.

The company's revenue in Q1FY24 grew 68 per cent year-on-year compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year. It generated Rs 177 crore in revenue in Q1FY24, and its contribution margin rose by 108 per cent to Rs 73.9 crore. In terms of focus areas, post the results, the company said it will have a twofold focus: increase its presence in Tier-III, Tier-IV cities and towns and start offering financial products to small merchants.

Also Read

Will expand product offerings; add users, merchants in FY24: MobiKwik COO

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Fintech platform MobiKwik reports first ever consolidated PAT at Rs 3 crore

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Swiggy sees another high-level exit as senior V-P Anuj Rathi quits

Vision to be among top 10 global commercial vehicle players: Ashok Leyland

Consensus at Gastech conference on developing solutions to cut carbon

DGCA conditionally reactivates Air India's simulators licence for 30 days

Blackstone, Thomson Reuters raise £2 bn from LSE via overnight placing

Topics :MobiKwikIPO IndiaIPO marketFintech sectorFintech firms

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story