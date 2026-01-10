Home / Companies / News / Crest Ventures forms JV for Mumbai realty project with ₹1,850 cr revenue

Crest Ventures forms JV for Mumbai realty project with ₹1,850 cr revenue

The company's subsidiary, Crest Urban Living, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Vensco Projects LLP for the development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur, Mumbai

real estate, realty sector
In a statement on Saturday, Crest Ventures said the company will develop a luxury mixed-use residential project on this land parcel.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Mumbai-based Crest Ventures Ltd, which is into financial services and property businesses, has partnered with Vensco Projects Ltd to develop a real estate project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,850 crore.

The company's subsidiary, Crest Urban Living, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Vensco Projects LLP for the development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur, Mumbai.

The project is spread across 11,000 square metre.

In a statement on Saturday, Crest Ventures said the company will develop a luxury mixed-use residential project on this land parcel.

The project will have an estimated sales value or Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 1,850 crore, it added.

The company did not disclose the investment to develop this project.

The 2.5-acre project will have a total saleable area of nearly 5 Lakh square feet.

Vijay Choraria, Managing Director, Crest Ventures, said, "Our upcoming project on Chembur's Golf Course Road represents a new chapter in Mumbai's luxury residential evolution."  Currently, Crest Ventures is developing multiple housing projects across Mumbai and other parts of India.

To date, the company has delivered over 10 million sq. ft of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across major Indian cities.

In partnership with The Phoenix Mills Ltd, it has developed retail and mixed-use destinations across Chennai and other key markets.

Crest Ventures is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company operates across two primary verticals -- real estate and financial services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PhonePe launches PG Bolt to secure Visa, Mastercard payments via app

Vi gets a decade to breathe easy on AGR dues; DoT to reassess liabilities

Premium

Groww faces proxy advisory pushback over Esop, board nomination proposals

AGR case: Vodafone Idea may consider raising debt to accelerate growth

Skydo receives final RBI authorisation for cross-border payments

Topics :Company NewsMumbaiReal Estate

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story