Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Consolidated net profit increased 27.7 per cent to Rs 110 crore ($12.7 million) in the quarter, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of Rs 115 crore

crompton

Revenue from operations climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore, but the growth slowed from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter. | Photo: Company website

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to sluggish demand in its mainstay electric durables segment that sells fans and pumps.

Consolidated net profit increased 27.7 per cent to Rs 110 crore ($12.7 million) in the quarter, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of Rs 115 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore, but the growth slowed from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

The electric consumer durables (ECD) segment - which makes up about 73 per cent of Crompton's overall revenue - reported a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, compared to the 19 per cent growth a year ago.

 

Key context

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Crompton Greaves surges 7% after healthy Q2 show; profit up nearly 29% YoY

Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 128 crore

PremiumCrompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves Consumer may underperform on near-term demand concerns

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep gets his first as dangerous Tom Banton departs

PremiumJobs, Job creation

Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

Crompton has consistently raised prices of products in the ECD business, with the increase more than the industry average, analysts have said. The segment, which has seen double-digit percentage growth year-on-year in the past few quarters, reported mid-single-digit growth in the quarter. It comes amidst a broader decline in urban consumption in India.

However, results in its smaller and weaker Butterfly segment, which sells kitchen appliances improved. Revenue, which had declined on a year-on-year basis for the past few quarters, remained stable, as demand for premium products improved. Profit after tax was at 80 million rupees, compared to a loss of 20 million rupees last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 1,392 crore

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 30% to Rs 13 cr

mamaearth

Honasa Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 26.02 cr

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges 70% to Rs 18.5 crore

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 16.38% to Rs 212.78 cr

Topics : Crompton Greaves Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon