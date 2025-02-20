Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said it has secured a large order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha.

The order has been secured by its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in an exchange filing.

According to the company's classification, a large order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction & installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

L&T's M&M vertical offers world-class end-to-end solutions in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and material handling.