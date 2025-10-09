Home / Companies / News / Crude steel production rises 7% in Q2 to 5.67 mn tonnes: Tata Steel

Crude steel production rises 7% in Q2 to 5.67 mn tonnes: Tata Steel

Tata Steel India sales during the second quarter of this financial year rose to 5.56 MT, over 5.11 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Steel major Tata Steel on Thursday said its crude steel production in India rose by seven per cent to 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter of the current fiscal, primarily aided by normalisation of operations post the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that in 2QFY26, Tata Steel India's crude steel production was 5.67 million tonnes. Production was up eight per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and seven per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Steel India sales during the second quarter of this financial year rose to 5.56 MT, over 5.11 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"Tata Steel India's deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.56 million tonnes. Domestic deliveries grew... aided by improved production and stable demand across market segments despite the seasonal rains," the filing said.

The company said that it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals. The recently commissioned continuous galvanising line at Kalinganagar, in Odisha, has secured facility approvals from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The new combi mill has commenced commercial sales, focused on specialty bars and wire rods for critical auto applications.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The group reported a consolidated turnover of around $26 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

