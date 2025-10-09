Home / Companies / News / Panacea Biotec to supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth ₹127 cr to CMSS

Panacea Biotec to supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth ₹127 cr to CMSS

In a regulatory filing, Panacea Biotec said the CMSS has accepted the company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine against the tender issued by it through a Letter of Acceptance

Polio vaccination, immunisation, India vaccine, health, child health
As per the LOA, the company will supply the vaccine worth Rs 127.2 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Panacea Biotec Ltd on Thursday said it will supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth Rs 127.2 crore to the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a regulatory filing, Panacea Biotec said the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) has accepted the company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine against the tender issued by it through a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated October 8, 2025.

"As per the LOA, the company will supply the vaccine worth Rs 127.2 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra allots 6,000 acres to BPCL for ₹1 trn greenfield refinery project

VECV to invest ₹544 crore in new automated manual transmissions plant

Realty firm NeoLiv to develop ₹2,300 cr township project in Faridabad

Madison Communications asks court to quash antitrust probe into ad agency

Mahindra Group mulls major revamp; auto, tractor and truck arms may split

Topics :polioVaccinePanacea Biotec

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story