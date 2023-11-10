Home / Companies / News / CtrlS to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a data center in Uttarakhand

CtrlS to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a data center in Uttarakhand

Edge data centers are built close to the users, allowing them to provide a smooth transmission of data to the users

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
Hyderabad-based CtrlS data centers has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttarakhand government to set up an edge data center in the state with an investment of Rs 250 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CtrlS Datacenters Founder & Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

The proposed greenfield edge data center will come up in the next eight to ten years and will have a capacity of 10MW, the company said in an announcement on Thursday.

Edge data centers are built close to the users, allowing them to provide a smooth transmission of data to the users.

“CtrlS’ data center will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure, and technology-driven businesses around our facility. We expect our proposed data center to facilitate an influx of direct and indirect investments to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore and generate around 1,000 jobs,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

The proposed Rated-4 data center in Uttarakhand will offer colocation, managed services, and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads.

“The facility will support Industry 4.0 and latency-dependent applications and will have all the sustainability features that CtrlS Datacenters is known for,” said CtrlS in a press release.

Speaking about the investment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Uttarakhand has been successful in attracting progressive companies to invest in the state, boost the industry ecosystem, and create new jobs.”

Uttarakhand Government’s MoU with CtrlS data centers came as a part of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, 2023 roadshow that was held in Mumbai recently. MoUs worth Rs 30,200 crore were signed between the Uttarakhand government and industrial groups during the event.

“CtrlS Datacenters' investment and presence in Uttarakhand align well with our digital goals and will further boost our efforts as the company is known for its world-class & sustainable data centers,” added the Chief Minister.

CtrlS data centers are expanding to Tier-II and Tier-III cities and currently operate such facilities in Lucknow and Patna. The company also plans to set up 21 edge data centers in the coming years across the country.

“We are thankful to the Uttarakhand government for extending all the support for our project. Large IT infrastructure initiatives taken by the government will give a big fillip to the State’s digital economy. We are committed to contributing to the digital future of the region as well as its burgeoning economy,” said Mr. Pinnapureddy, CtrlS data centers.

Topics :UttarakhandData policyData centre

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

