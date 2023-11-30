Home / Companies / News / D-Mart's Damani tops list of '200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Of Millennia'

D-Mart's Damani tops list of '200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Of Millennia'

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato among others in the list

Eight of the Top 10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are startups. About 405 founders of 200 companies feature the list.
BS Reporter Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Radhakishan Damani, founder of retail chain D-Mart, leads the list of the 'Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023', it was announced on Thursday.

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain of Dream11, and Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy of Swiggy are other such business leaders in the list that ranked companies founded after 2000. The list is based on value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Eight of the Top 10 most valuable companies in the list are startups. The cumulative value of all the companies in the list is Rs 30 trillion, which is equivalent to the gross domestic product of Denmark, said the report. Only one-fourth of the companies in the list are listed on the stock exchanges. As many as 405 company founders feature in the list.

“The IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. One-third of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India.

The 200 self-made entrepreneurs came from 23 India cities, led by Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram and New Delhi (49). These three cities account for over half of India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023.

Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra, aged 21, is the youngest in the list, followed by Bharatpe’s Shashvat Nakrani, 25, and Zupee’s Dilsher Malhi, 27.

Falguni Nayar of Nykaa tops the list of women entrepreneurs. Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and Saumya Singh Rathore of Winzo, both aged 35, are the youngest women in the list.

More than 56 per cent of the founders in the list are engineering graduates, 10 are chartered accountants and 7 are doctors.

Financial services and retail led the list with 46 and 30 such companies; healthcare came next with 26 entrants.

 “The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India's visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation's entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights,” said Vikas Sharma, head of wealth Management & private banking at IDFC FIRST Bank.

As many as 38 founders in the list graduated from Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi (IIT), the most preferred undergrad college for the 200 entrepreneurs. Delhi was followed by IIT Bombay with 24 and IIT Kharagpur with 20 entrepreneurs. As many as 156 founders of 68 unicorns – a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion – made it to the list.

Also Read

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

Radhakishan Damani buys retail chain Health and Glow for Rs 750 crore

Binny Bansal, Accel and Tiger Global exit Flipkart with bumper returns

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Asia Cup: BCCI Prez Roger Binny and VP Rajiv Shukla to travel to Pakistan

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

UltraTech acquires grinding assets of Burnpur Cement for Rs 169.79 cr

Nestle says India, China are 'big focus' for growth of coffee market

Zero impact of unseasonal rains on business, says Sula Vineyards CEO

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Radhakishan DamaniBinny BansalDeepinder GoyalZomatoFlipkartMamaearthDream11Swiggy

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story