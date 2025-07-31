Dabur India Q1 profit rises 3% to ₹514 crore as rural demand outpaces urban

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹513.9 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), as rural markets continued to outpace urban demand for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹500 crore in the same period last year. Net sales rose 1.7 per cent to ₹3,404.6 crore, compared to ₹3,349.1 crore a year ago. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) increased 3.5 per cent to ₹811.4 crore.

Market share gains across 95% of portfolio

“This performance was anchored by solid market share gains across 95 per cent of our portfolio, reflecting the trust of our consumers, the resilience of our brands and the agility of our teams to navigate challenges and deliver ahead of expectations,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

The company reported that rural growth outpaced urban by 390 basis points (bps), both in value and volume terms. However, the gap between rural and urban growth narrowed during the quarter, indicating a slow but steady recovery in urban consumption. This gap had stood at 460 bps in value terms and 500 bps in volume terms in the March quarter. Dabur expanded its rural footprint by around 10,000 villages during the quarter, bringing its total rural coverage to 1.33 lakh villages and 1.52 million outlets. Weather hits beverages, but core portfolio holds up Unseasonal rains impacted the company’s summer-centric portfolio, particularly beverages and glucose. Excluding the seasonal portfolio, Dabur reported 7 per cent growth in business, with ex-seasonal volume growth at 3.5 per cent.