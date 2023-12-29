Weak rural demand to delay Dabur's recovery; worst performer among peers

The slowdown in consumption was on account of higher food inflation, which impacted the home and personal care segment. While unseasonal rains hit the demand for juices, growth in the healthcare vertical moderated.

Dabur India has been the worst performer in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space this year (CY23), posting a 1 per cent decline even as its peer index, the Nifty FMCG, has delivered returns of over 29 per cent in this period. Its performance over the last few quarters has been impacted by a slowdown in rural markets, which account for about half its revenues, resulting in lower volumes.

Currency headwinds impacted its international business, which accounted for a quarter of consolidated revenues. This coupled with delay in margin recovery led to brokerages cutting their earnings estimates over the last few quarters.

Dabur posted 3 per cent organic volume growth (5.8 per cent overall) in the September quarter. The sub-par volume growth, according to IIFL Research, was on account of rural demand being subdued due to inflationary pressure and uneven distribution of rainfall.

However, with increases in minimum support prices, investment in rural infrastructure, a robust crop sowing season and the coming festive season, the rural demand sentiment is expected to improve in the second half of FY24, says the brokerage. While IIFL Research cut its earnings estimates post the September quarter results, it expects a gradual improvement in the demand environment. It expects Dabur to be a key beneficiary of the improvement in the rural sentiment. IIFL Research has a buy rating with a price target of Rs 600.