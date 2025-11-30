Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has received two show cause notices totalling Rs 266.3 crore from the Sales Tax Office.

The notices are "issued under section 74 of the Central GST/Tamil Nadu GST Act 2017 for AY 2019-20 and AY 2022-23, the concerned Sales Tax Officer, Lalgudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu," according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

For Assessment Year 2019-20, the authorities demanded a tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore.

For 2022-23, the show-cause notice has demanded a tax of Rs 59.32 crore, along with a penalty of the same amount.