Dalmia Cement to set up a new Rs 3k cr plant in MP, says group MD at RIC

Dalmia Cement is set to establish a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Group Managing Director Punit Dalmia said on Wednesday that the 4-million-tonne-capacity plant will be the first in the country to operate entirely on renewable energy. He also mentioned that the group is contributing to skill development by establishing the Diksha Centre in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking at the fifth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The state government received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore during RIC Rewa, which is expected to generate around 28,000 jobs.

Addressing RIC, Punit Dalmia said, “Rewa has made significant progress in the field of sustainable development. The sector is aware of environmental activities, which align with the values of our group.” Calling on industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state’s pro-investment policies have been well-received by the industrial community. He also announced an incentive of Rs 5,000 for women working in industrial units. During RIC, the highest investment commitment, approximately Rs 18,000 crore, was made in the renewable energy sector.

Additionally, investment commitments were made in sectors such as cement, food processing, and mining. Among the major investors, Siddharth Infratech proposed an investment of Rs 12,800 crore in the renewable energy sector, while Ritvik Projects Private Limited announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the same sector. Dalmia Cement committed to investing Rs 3,000 crore, KJS Cement Rs 1,400 crore, Patanjali Group Rs 1,000 crore, and Rama Ply Rs 500 crore. Patanjali Group Managing Director Balkrishna said that his group will establish a food processing industry in Rewa at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, which will directly benefit local farmers. He also mentioned that Patanjali Group will set up an ambitious centre for yoga and Ayurveda in Ujjain.

During RIC, Letters of Intent were issued to 85 industrial units, while 146 acres of land were allotted for industrial activities with a total investment of Rs 918 crore.