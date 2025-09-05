Dassault Aviation to raise stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace to 51%

French aerospace major Dassault Aviation has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), a joint venture with Reliance Aerostructure Ltd (RAL), a subsidiary of BSE-listed Reliance Infrastructure.

The move involves the transfer of 2 per cent equity by RAL to Dassault Aviation for a consideration of about ₹175.96 crore, based on an independent valuation. The valuation includes a control premium.

Post-transaction, RAL’s stake will fall to 49 per cent, and DRAL will shift from being a subsidiary to an associate company of Reliance Infrastructure and a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation.

This shift ensures guarantees, warranties, and long-term service commitments for customers in India and abroad, R-Infra noted.

Dassault Aviation, with a market capitalisation exceeding ₹2 trillion and cash reserves of over ₹80,000 crore, is the manufacturer and integrator of the Rafale fighter jet and Falcon business jets. The company recently designated DRAL as its global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon aircraft and announced plans to establish its first-ever final assembly line (FAL) for Falcon jets outside France at DRAL’s facility in Mihan, Nagpur. The Falcon series is among the most successful executive business jets worldwide, with Dassault Aviation holding an order backlog of 75 aircraft as of 30 June 2025. RAL established a partnership with Dassault DRAL in 2017. The operations commenced with the setting up of a manufacturing facility at Mihan later that year. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000.