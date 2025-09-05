Home / Companies / News / UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

United Breweries is targeting 25-30% growth in its premium segment every quarter, with plans to expand capacity and outpace market growth in the beer industry, says CEO Vivek Gupta

Vivek Gupta, managing director and CEO, United Breweries Limited
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
United Breweries Limited (UBL), the Bengaluru-headquartered beer maker, aims to achieve 25-30 per cent growth in its premium segment every quarter, said the managing director and CEO, Vivek Gupta.
 
“Premiumisation is a key strategy for us. As we expand our offerings and portfolio, we are investing significantly in this segment. We aim for 25-30 per cent growth in the premium category each quarter. Naturally, there may be occasional challenges, as seen this quarter when prolonged heavy rains impacted the beer industry,” Gupta told Business Standard.
 
Moreover, Heineken’s subsidiary noted that while it expects the beer industry to grow at 6–7 per cent annually, United Breweries aims to outperform the market with double-digit volume growth each year.
 
“We expect the beer industry to grow 6–7 per cent annually, but at UBL we aim to outpace that with double-digit volume growth. To support this, we are expanding capacity to meet rising market demand.”
 
Commenting on the premium segment, the beer maker said it is sharpening its portfolio by focusing on select brands. While its mainstream labels—Kingfisher and Kingfisher Premium—remain core, the company is confident in its premium lineup with Ultra, Ultra Max, and international brands like Heineken and Amstel. At the same time, it continues to cater to the economy segment through brands such as Bullet, London Pilsner, and Kalyani Black Label, which are being scaled across select Indian states.
 
“We are confident each of these brands will play a key role in driving growth in the premium category as well as for UBL overall. Our number one priority is ensuring Kingfisher remains strong and solid as a flagship brand in both domestic and overseas markets. We continuously revitalise and invest in Kingfisher. Premiumisation is critical, and we are witnessing significant traction in Ultra and Ultra Max, which are driving much of our premium growth. Heineken and Amstel, though not yet fully distributed in India, are also showing tremendous potential.”
 
Looking ahead, Gupta outlined scale-up plans, noting that UBL is working to localise select brands while expanding its manufacturing footprint. The company continues to step up investments, surpassing last year’s levels.
 
“In the coming years, UBL aims to be a category maker rather than a follower. With a 50% share of India’s beer market, we see it as our responsibility to shape how the category is positioned. Our focus is on making beer more affordable and accessible, while building the right portfolio and driving consumer conversion.”
 
As per recent reports, the Indian beer market is poised to grow to $7.31 billion (over ₹600 billion) by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1 per cent.

United Breweries

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

