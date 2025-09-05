Home / Companies / News / Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru, with a ₹500 crore GDV, to launch a premium residential project in the area

Shriram Properties
Shriram Properties’ key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. | Source: Company
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a ₹500 crore potential GDV.
 
The real estate developer, which caters to the mid-market and mid-prime residential segments, is set to develop a premium residential apartment project with a saleable area of approximately 0.6 million square feet.
 
Akshay Murali, Vice President – Business Development, Shriram Properties, said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our journey to create landmark developments that blend luxury living with ecological harmony. Yelahanka’s evolving landscape and its proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make this location truly unique. We are excited to bring a thoughtfully designed residential experience to this vibrant part of Bengaluru.”
 
The project is located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka and is planned for launch during the next fiscal year. The project will overlook the proposed Madapanahalli Biodiversity Park, spread across 154 acres of eucalyptus plantations, featuring a medicinal garden, aviary, zoo, and tree park.
 
Shriram Properties’ key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The company has delivered 48 projects spanning 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, with a growing presence in Kolkata. As of June 30, 2025, SPL has a robust development pipeline of 39 projects with a total potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet under active development.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

PEP Brands targets 30-35% growth in FY26, founders eye IPO in 3-4 years

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Topics :Shriram PropertiesBengaluruResidential projectsReal Estate

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story