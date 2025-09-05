Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a ₹500 crore potential GDV.

The real estate developer, which caters to the mid-market and mid-prime residential segments, is set to develop a premium residential apartment project with a saleable area of approximately 0.6 million square feet.

Akshay Murali, Vice President – Business Development, Shriram Properties, said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our journey to create landmark developments that blend luxury living with ecological harmony. Yelahanka’s evolving landscape and its proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make this location truly unique. We are excited to bring a thoughtfully designed residential experience to this vibrant part of Bengaluru.”