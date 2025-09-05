Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has forayed into the gifting segment with the launch of Giftables, a new category aimed at helping users easily find personalised gifts for a range of occasions. The move comes as quick-commerce firms ramp up offerings ahead of the festive season.

Designed to simplify both last-minute and planned gifting, Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more. The service, available through the Swiggy app, is already live in Bengaluru and will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metros in the coming days.

“With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer, Swiggy. “With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”