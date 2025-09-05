Home / Companies / News / Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Swiggy launches 'Giftables', a curated gifting service offering personalised gift options, delivered in under an hour, as quick-commerce firms race to expand offerings during the festive season

Swiggy, Giftables
Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more.
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has forayed into the gifting segment with the launch of Giftables, a new category aimed at helping users easily find personalised gifts for a range of occasions. The move comes as quick-commerce firms ramp up offerings ahead of the festive season.
 
Designed to simplify both last-minute and planned gifting, Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more. The service, available through the Swiggy app, is already live in Bengaluru and will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metros in the coming days.
 
“With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer, Swiggy. “With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”
 
Many shoppers struggle with not knowing what to gift or have to juggle multiple websites and apps to create a complete gifting experience. Swiggy said Giftables makes gifting easy, heartfelt, and hassle-free, all in minutes. It offers users a seamless solution, allowing them to discover and combine high-quality gift options in a single order. Shoppers can browse by occasion, recipient, or category to find the perfect gift. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to get personalised recommendations from an AI-powered gifting chatbot.
 
A key feature of Giftables is the ability to personalise combinations, such as a cake from one’s favourite bakery along with flowers, sweets with perfume, or cupcakes with toys. This way, a user need not place separate orders for food delivery and Instamart. Also, the deliveries can be made to the gifter or directly to the giftee within 10–60 minutes.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

PEP Brands targets 30-35% growth in FY26, founders eye IPO in 3-4 years

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Unilever to disproportionately invest in India, says CEO Fernandez

Topics :Swiggyfestive seasongifts

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story