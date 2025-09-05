Home / Companies / News / Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

This comes around the time when demand for luxury houses is growing in India, giving a larger push to the bathroom fittings market

Hansgrohe Raindance & Axor
Hansgrohe India production Projection 2025 :Hansgrohe is also considering sourcing components locally and plans to raise its distributor network from 300 to 400 by 2026
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German sanitary fittings manufacturer Hansgrohe plans to scale up its annual India production four times from the present 50,000 to 200,000 pieces by 2028, a top company executive told Reuters.
 
Thomas Stopper, Hansgrohe’s Asia vice president for sales, said the expansion is intended to meet growing demand in India, which the firm expects will account for 10 per cent of global sales by 2030, twice its current share.
 
“There is huge urbanisation – more people moving to cities, higher disposable income, and people want better bathrooms. So that’s clearly a driver for us,” Stopper said.
 
The firm is also considering sourcing components locally and plans to raise its distributor network from 300 to 400 by 2026, the company said. 
The move coincides with weaker demand in China, biggest market for bathroom fittings, where construction activity and domestic consumption have slowed, chief sales officer Christophe Gourlan said, as quoted by Reuters.
 
This also comes around the time when demand for luxury houses is growing in India, giving a larger push to bathroom fittings market. Sales of luxury houses – those priced ₹4 crore and above – shot up by 85 per cent on year to over 7,000 units in top seven cities during the first half of 2025, with Delhi NCR leading the charge and contributing around 57 per cent of total sales, according to a report by CBRE and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).
 
Moreover, according to Mordor Intelligence, India’s bathroom fittings market is projected to grow by about 7.7 per cent to $16.7 billion over the next five years, making it a key focus for bathroom fitting firms such as American giant Kohler and Japan’s Toto. Hansgrohe’s India unit reported revenue of $38.7 million in 2023, marking a growth of over 25 per cent annually since 2020, reported Reuters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PEP Brands targets 30-35% growth in FY26, founders eye IPO in 3-4 years

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Unilever to disproportionately invest in India, says CEO Fernandez

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Topics :sanitarywareGermanyToiletsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story