German sanitary fittings manufacturer Hansgrohe plans to scale up its annual India production four times from the present 50,000 to 200,000 pieces by 2028, a top company executive told Reuters.

Thomas Stopper, Hansgrohe’s Asia vice president for sales, said the expansion is intended to meet growing demand in India, which the firm expects will account for 10 per cent of global sales by 2030, twice its current share.

“There is huge urbanisation – more people moving to cities, higher disposable income, and people want better bathrooms. So that’s clearly a driver for us,” Stopper said.

The firm is also considering sourcing components locally and plans to raise its distributor network from 300 to 400 by 2026, the company said.

The move coincides with weaker demand in China, biggest market for bathroom fittings, where construction activity and domestic consumption have slowed, chief sales officer Christophe Gourlan said, as quoted by Reuters. This also comes around the time when demand for luxury houses is growing in India, giving a larger push to bathroom fittings market. Sales of luxury houses – those priced ₹4 crore and above – shot up by 85 per cent on year to over 7,000 units in top seven cities during the first half of 2025, with Delhi NCR leading the charge and contributing around 57 per cent of total sales, according to a report by CBRE and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).