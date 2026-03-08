Data centre demand to rise with data use, smart cities: Schneider Electric

Though electricity consumption by data centres, including artificial intelligence data centres, is two per cent of the total energy ecosystem and can rise to four per cent as the number of such data centres across the globe doubles, it will still be a minuscule share compared to total energy consumption across the ecosystem, Chandar said.

The conversation around how to build a sustainable energy management ecosystem has to be done by integrating demand from both data centres and household consumption grids, she said, adding that India remains an underserved market for data centre growth.

“Nearly 20 per cent of the data is generated here in India, but only 2–3 per cent of that is processed domestically. The demand for more data being processed closer to the point of consumption will drive the need for more data centres and hence efficient energy systems,” she said.