Dated seats, IFE in long-haul aircraft to be replaced from '24: A-I CMD

As on May 15, the Tata Group-owned carrier had an active fleet of 107 planes, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Wide-bodied B777 and B787 aircraft comprise about 42 per cent of the active fleet, while the remaining 58 per cent fleet consists of narrow-bodied planes such as A319, A320 and A321.

“Dated” seats and in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems on Air India’s old long-haul aircraft such as B777 and B787 will be replaced 2024 onwards, said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CMD) Campbell Wilson on Friday.