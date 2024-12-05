Iffco seeks govt nod to launch new nano NPK fertiliser in retail market

Fertiliser major Iffco, which has introduced nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP, has now developed nano NPK nutrient and sought the government's approval to launch it in the market.

Iffco's MD U S Awasthi said the cooperative will launch nano NPK product, which is in granule form, after the necessary approval from the government.

He said the company will produce this product at its Kandla unit.

Iffco will sell this product at Rs 950 per bag of 5 kg, Awasthi said, adding that this will significantly reduce the consumption of urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).

In September, he said that the cooperative has invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on its two new innovative products nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP.

He is hopeful that farmers will adopt these key nutrients in a big way over the next 2-3 years.

More From This Section

Iffco launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with Nano-DAP fertiliser in April 2023. Nano urea is available at around Rs 240 per bottle of 500 ml while nano liquid DAP at Rs 600 per bottle.

The investments have been made in research and development and setting up manufacturing plants along with branding and marketing activities.

Awasthi had said the co-operative is also investing Rs 200 crore annually in the promotion of nano-urea and nano-DAP and increasing awareness among farmers about how to use these products along with conventional urea and DAP.

One bottle (500 ml) of nano liquid DAP is equivalent to one bag (50kg) of conventional granular DAP. Similarly, one bottle of nano urea is equal to one bag (45kg) of conventional granular urea.

Iffco currently has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 16 crore bottles of nano liquid urea and 7 crore bottles of nano liquid DAP.