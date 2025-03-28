Decathlon revenue crosses ₹4,000-cr mark in FY24, posts profit of ₹197 cr

Leading sporting goods retailer Decathlon generated over ₹4,000 crore revenue in India and became profitable in FY24 posting gains of ₹197.19 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd has reported its revenue from operations at ₹4,008.26 crore, up 2.24 per cent for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024.

It had reported a loss of ₹18.61 crore in FY23 and its revenue from operations was at ₹3,920.31 crore on a standalone basis, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company's total income was at ₹4,066.40 crore in FY24 -- the highest for Decathlon Sports in India in the last five years -- reaching nearly half a billion USD from sales.

Its operating revenue in FY22 was at ₹2,897.77 crore, ₹2,049.28 crore in FY21, and ₹2,208.39 crore in FY20.

Decathlon Sports India is a subsidiary of leading French sporting goods retailer Decathlon SE. It mainly engaged in the trading of sports goods, sports apparel, sports equipment, sports accessories, and other sports goods.

In FY24, Decathlon's spending on advertising promotions was up 33 per cent to ₹87.49 crore.

Decathlon Sports India's sales at stores in FY24 were at ₹3,430.67 crore, while its B2B sales were at ₹117.68 crore.

However, its sales from e-commerce channels declined 2.2 per cent to ₹437.07 crore as against ₹446.75 crore in FY23.

The company entered India by starting production in 1999 and retail operations in 2009. According to earlier media reports, the company has so far invested 100 million euros and has plans to invest another 100 million euros in the next five years.

Last year, Decathlon had said India is a "big priority" market and expects it to be among its top five global markets within five years.