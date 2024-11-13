ONDC partners with Nazara to launch in-game shopping platform 'gCommerce'

Listed gaming major Nazara Technologies has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch ‘gCommerce’, an in-game monetisation platform that integrates e-commerce within games.

The platform aims to bolster revenue options for Indian game developers, who face challenges like low in-app purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising.

The integration will allow game developers to monetise through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.

The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1 FY26.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of gCommerce by Nazara via integration with the ONDC Network, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetization solutions,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies.

“We are not only creating new revenue opportunities for developers but also enriching the overall experience for our gamers,” he said.

ONDC Network’s expertise in creating an open, interoperable network for digital commerce will enable Nazara’s gCommerce platform to connect with a wide range of sellers across more than 10 categories, ensuring a rich diversity of product offering for gamers, ONDC said in a statement.

“Nazara coming on ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the Network in supporting various industries and use cases,” said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.

“By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network,” he added.

India’s gaming market grew 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by revenue to $3.8 billion in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The market is expected to cross $9.2 billion by FY29, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, as in-app purchases and ad revenue continue to grow, according to a recent report by gaming-focused venture capital firm Lumikai.

While real-money gaming (RMG) continues to be the biggest driver of revenue for the industry at the moment, contributing as much as $2.4 billion to the overall revenue pool, in-app purchase revenue was the fastest growing segment in FY24 at 41 per cent YoY.

By FY29, in-app purchases, growing at a CAGR of 44 per cent, are expected to surpass RMG revenues, the report said.