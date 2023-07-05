Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to access aircraft, carry out maintenance



Lessors of Go First, which was granted bankruptcy protection on May 10, have made several attempts to reclaim planes for missed payments. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed leasing companies to access aircraft leased to Go First for inspection and maintenance as the airline's operations remain stalled. It restrained the airline from operating the aircraft without the lessors' approval.



"The petitioners (lessors) shall be permitted to carry out inspection and all interim maintenance tasks of the aircraft, engines, and other components at least twice a month until final disposal of the writ petition(this case). The respondent Go Air (the airline’s previous name), its directors, employees, agents, officers or representatives, or the Resolution Professionals or their representative as appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi are hereby restrained from removing, replacing, taking out any part or component, etc or any relevant operational or other manual records, documentation from any of 30 aircraft except with prior written approval of lessor of such aircraft," the court said in the interim order. “The lessors and their representatives shall be allowed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) to access the airport where the 30 aircraft are parked to inspect their respective aircraft,” said Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju.



“Why don’t you have a look at the judgment and see whether you need to move any appropriate application?” Justice Ganju asked. Arun Kathpalia, senior advocate appearing for aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital, said: “There is another issue that is arising. Aircraft in respect to which leases have been terminated, which they cannot deal with, even while this matter is pending before your ladyship, they(Go First) have submitted some kind of proposal before the DGCA as a revival and flying of the aircraft and the DGCA is now considering that proposal.”



“Any submissions from the parties need to be filed at least one week before the next hearing. List the matter on August 3. Pleadings to be completed by parties within the timeline as mentioned above,” the court at the end of the pronouncement said. “We will do that,” Kathpalia said.



The DGCA had told the high court earlier it had not rejected the application of Go First’s lessors for deregistering the aircraft but had kept the process (of deregistration) in abeyance because of the moratorium. A moratorium period is the suspension of all or certain legal remedies against a debtor(in this case Go First). The Delhi High Court had on June 1 reserved its order on petitions filed by Go First's lessors against the DGCA for the release of their aircraft currently in the possession of the cash-strapped airline.



The petitions were filed by Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Limited, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Limited, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Limited, DAE SY 22 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company, SFV Aircraft Holdings IRE 9 DAC LImited, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Limited, and SMBC Aviation Capital Limited. All of the petitions were clubbed together for hearing. Lessors had moved the High Court against the DGCA shortly after the NCLAT, on May 22, upheld the Delhi NCLT's order. The NCLT admitted Go First's voluntary insolvency application on May 10.