Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC grants interim relief to Elon Musk's Tesla in trademark dispute

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Elon Musk's Tesla in trademark dispute

Extending an earlier undertaking, the Delhi High Court ordered Tesla Power India not to use the 'Tesla' mark or promote EVs until the suit is decided

Tesla, Tesla Inc
Tesla Inc had approached the High Court in May 2024, alleging that Tesla Power India is using 'TESLA' mark on its products and had published newspaper advertisements signalling its move into the EV market. Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc in its trademark infringement case against Tesla Power India, reported Bar and Bench.
 
A Bench of Justice Tejas Karia passed the order restricting Tesla Power to refrain from using, soliciting, offering services or advertising under the impugned mark on any of its products, reported Mint.
 
The direction came as a continuation of an earlier undertaking by the proprietor of Tesla Power India at the outset of the proceedings. The company had told the court it had no intention of manufacturing electric vehicles (EV) and would not market EVs under the name ‘TESLA POWER USA’ or any branding deceptively similar to “Tesla”. 
 

What's the case?

 
Tesla Inc had approached the High Court in May 2024, alleging that Tesla Power India is using 'TESLA' mark on its products and had published newspaper advertisements signalling its move into the EV market.
 
It argued it had issued a cease-and-desist notice to Tesla Power India and Tesla Power USA in April 2022, but the defendants continued to promote their products using the Tesla trademark. The company later alleged that Tesla Power India had begun producing e-scooters carrying the Tesla branding despite the earlier undertaking, reported Bar and Bench.
 
On May 28, 2024, the court asked Tesla Power India to provide full details of any EVs it had sold. The company later told the court it had instructed partners and vendors to remove the Tesla logo from e-Ashwa scooters that were being sold under a marketing partnership, Mint reported.
 
Tesla Power argued that its core business was supplying lead-acid batteries for automobiles, inverters and UPS systems, and that it did not manufacture EVs. It claimed advertisements using the Tesla name stemmed from a promotional arrangement with e-Ashwa and that it had no intention of producing or selling EVs under its own brand, the report added.
 
The matter was subsequently referred to mediation, but the process did not succeed. The High Court has now resumed hearing the case on its merits, Bar and Bench reported.
 

Tesla in India

The US-based EV maker, which recently entered the Indian market, sold 69 units in September and 40 in October, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The company has opened showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi, and by early November had reportedly secured around 600 bookings in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Musk-owned Tesla in infringement case

US Cloud service firm Snowflake says no plans for R&D centre in India

Apollo Hospitals opens new 400-bed quaternary care facility in Pune

Premium

Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

Topics :Tesla IncDelhi High Courttesla indiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story