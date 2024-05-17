Delhi HC junks order directing SpiceJet to pay Rs 270 cr to Kalanithi Maran

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside an order of the single judge directing SpiceJet to refund over Rs 270 crore to Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.

The Division Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja allowed the appeal filed by low-cost carrier SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh against the single judge's order.

"Appeal stands allowed. Consequently, July 31, 2023 order is set aside," the Court ordered.

Singh had challenged the single judge order of the Delhi High Court that upheld the arbitral award in favour of Maran and sought to set aside the portion of the award that directed them to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Maran.

He also challenged the 18 per cent interest which the tribunal had directed SpiceJet to pay and waiver of 12 per cent interest on warrants.





On July 31, the Delhi High Court single judge refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran and against SpiceJet, paving the way for Maran to press for enforcement of the award.

"There is nothing in the impugned award to suggest that it suffers from patent illegality and the findings therein are perverse and will shock the conscience of this Court. In the instant case, the petitioners have not been able to prove that the impugned Arbitral Award is patently illegal, against the public policy of India or fundamental policy of law and thus have failed to make out a case for the award to be set aside," the court had said in July.

SpiceJet then filed the present appeal before the Division Bench which allowed the same and set aside the single-judge order.

Kal Airways and Maran had moved the Delhi High Court on August 9, 2023, seeking 50 per cent of the daily revenue collection of low-cost carrier SpiceJet to be paid to them on a weekly basis. The amount due from SpiceJet to Maran as of August 3 last year stood at Rs 393 crore.

A detailed order is awaited.

Background

In February 2015, Maran and KAL Airways transferred their 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Singh and Singh took on the airline’s liabilities of around Rs 1,500 crore.

Maran and KAL Airways reported that they paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for the issuance of warrants and preference shares. However, Maran claimed that these warrants and preference shares were not allotted, leading him to initiate arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Singh.

In July 2018, the arbitration panel rejected Maran's claim for Rs 1,323 crore in damages for the non-issuance of warrants. Instead, the panel awarded him a refund of Rs 579 crore plus interest.

SpiceJet was allowed to provide a bank guarantee of Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining Rs 250-odd crore.