Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Deloitte, MEGA team up to drive digital transformation for Indian biz

Deloitte, MEGA team up to drive digital transformation for Indian biz

The collaboration will deliver scalable, adaptable solutions that streamline processes

Deloitte
Deloitte India (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deloitte India and MEGA, a Bizzdesign company, on Thursday announced a strategic alliance geared to help Indian enterprises strengthen their enterprise architecture and drive digital transformation.

By combining Deloitte's Advice-Implement-Operate (AIO) capabilities with MEGA's 'HOPEX platform', the collaboration would look to address the complexities of modern IT landscapes, including managing legacy infrastructure, adopting emerging technologies and overcoming silos across organisations.

According to a release, the HOPEX platform integrates strategic planning, process optimisation and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management into a unified framework.

This enables organisations to manage their IT environments more effectively, make informed decisions and navigate regulatory requirements better.

"The collaboration will deliver scalable, adaptable solutions that streamline processes, enhance collaboration and reduce operational inefficiencies," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KFC India operator Sapphire beats profit view as cheaper menu drives demand

Tata Power, Bank of Baroda ink pact for financing rooftop solar projects

Interarch bets big on South India; eyes 10% rise in revenue in FY26

Honda Cars achieves E20 petrol compliance certification for all models

Premium

Strong cash flows, robust pipeline boost outlook for Godrej Properties

Topics :DeloitteDigital transformationIndian companies

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story