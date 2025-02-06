Interarch bets big on South India; eyes 10% rise in revenue in FY26

Interarch Building Products, a leading player in the pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel structure industry, is strengthening its presence to meet the growing infrastructure demands of South India. The company is targeting 10 per cent revenue growth for FY25, driven by sustained demand for sustainable, high-quality PEB solutions. In FY24, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,293 crore and has already crossed Rs 990 crore in the current financial year. For FY26, Interarch expects to maintain its growth momentum, projecting 10-15 per cent growth supported by expansion efforts and a robust order book.

Focusing on sustainable building practices, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions, the company is strategically expanding its operations across the region. Interarch operates four fully integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India, located in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu), Pantnagar, Kichha (Uttarakhand), and a recently established unit in Athivaram (Andhra Pradesh), which is undergoing further expansion. The Chennai plant plays a pivotal role in supporting the company’s growth strategy in South India, catering to the rising demand for sustainable and high-quality PEB solutions.

Manish Kumar Garg, chief executive officer, Interarch Building Products, highlighted the company’s manufacturing process and its role in driving innovation in design and construction. The Sriperumbudur facility is instrumental in producing infrastructure for emerging sectors like semiconductors and renewables, with clients including Tata Semiconductors, Agartas Energy, Havells, Blue Star, and Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd.

“We are at the forefront of meeting South India’s infrastructure demands with sustainable and scalable solutions, particularly in the rapidly growing semiconductor, renewable, and data centre sectors. By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on sustainability, we aim to make a lasting impact on the region’s development. Our initiatives further strengthen our leadership in the PEB sector, supporting the region’s growth with energy-efficient, flexible solutions that meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs,” said Garg.

Interarch’s research and development (R&D) centre in Chennai plays a crucial role in its success. The centre focuses on value-engineered solutions across sectors, from industrial projects to data centres, while enhancing design and manufacturing processes. A key shift has been the transition from manual to automated processes, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to reduce project timelines by up to 30 per cent. Additionally, the development of custom tools aims to boost efficiency and productivity.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Interarch plans to achieve an annual installed capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes by mid-2025, driven by capacity expansions at its Kichha plant and other key facilities. By FY28, the company expects to reach 300,000 metric tonnes.