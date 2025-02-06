Honda Cars achieves E20 petrol compliance certification for all models

Honda Cars India on Thursday said it has achieved E20 petrol compliance certification for all the models it sells in the country.

The company has achieved compliance for the Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze models.

The achievement highlights Honda's commitment to sustainable mobility and supporting India's transition to greener and cleaner transportation, the automaker said in a statement.

The company has embraced E20 petrol since 2009, and all Honda cars manufactured in India from January 1, 2009, are compatible with E20 materials, the company stated.

Customers can freely use the E20 petrol in their existing Honda cars without durability concerns or the need to change any part in the car, the automaker said.

"The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India's goal to implement greener fuels," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said.

The Government of India has mandated all Gasoline-fueled mono-fuel and bi-fuel vehicles with positive ignition engines, including Hybrids, manufactured on and after April 1, 2025, to be certified with Ethanol (E20) fuel to comply with the prevailing emission norms.