Home / Companies / News / Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

Delphi-TVS Technologies, a joint venture between diversified conglomerate TVS Group and auto-component major BorgWarner, has lined up investments worth about Rs 450 crore over the next 3 years

Chennai
Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delphi-TVS Technologies, a joint venture between diversified conglomerate TVS Group and auto-component major BorgWarner, has lined up investments worth about Rs 450 crore over the next three years to take up capital expansion plan at its manufacturing facility here.

Delphi-TVS Technologies, which commenced production of common rail system in 2009 has reached milestone production of over three million common rail systems at its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, about 45 kms from here. "We continue to expand the production capacity in common rail systems at the plant. We expect to invest about Rs 150 crore every year over the next two-three years..." Delphi Technologies President A Viswanathan told reporters. The company caters to all sections of the diesel engine market including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, construction equipment and industrial engines.

With the proposed investment plans, the company would be scaling up the production to a million units from the present six lakh units a year, he said.

"We will be growing more than the industry growth in the coming years..." he said in response to a query. Delphi-TVS reported a turn over of Rs 1,800 crore last financial year of which 15 per cent constitute exports. "Exports will be around 15 per cent of the total revenue," Viswanathan said.

Delphi-TVS serves domestic market with 357 aftermarket service network and it would be increased by 20 per cent over the next two-three years under the expansion plan, he said.

Topics :Capital ExpenditureCapex spending in IndiaTVS GroupDelphi

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Also Read

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

S Korea to complete preparations for Level 4 autonomous car by 2024

TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks

Banks reluctant to lend to e-bus makers on concerns of recovery of dues

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Beauty major VLCC appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect

Mercedes-Benz's India sales jump 36% in FY23; female customer base doubles

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story