Lodha Developers pre-sales increases 25% to ₹5,620 crore in Q3 FY26

Lodha Developers has posted pre-sales of Rs 5,620 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26), up 25 per cent year-on-year, reporting its best-ever quarter in terms of pre-sales, according to the company’s stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Sequentially, the pre-sales grew by 23 per cent. The company has guided for pre-sales of Rs 21,000 crore for FY26. So far, in the first nine months of FY26 (9M FY26), the company has recorded pre-sales of Rs 14,640 crore, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

“Strong momentum in our sustenance sales and significant launch pipeline in Q4 will support achievement of our pre-sales guidance for the year,” the company noted.

The Mumbai-based developer’s collections were Rs 3,560 crore for Q3 FY26, down 17 per cent year-on-year, but up 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year decline in collections is amid one-off inflows from large land and office sales in Q3 FY25. The company is expecting collections to scale up significantly in the coming quarters. The company’s 9M FY26 collections stood at Rs 9,930 crore, marginally down by 1 per cent year-on-year. In Q3 FY26, Lodha added five projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 33,800 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), and Bengaluru to its portfolio. This takes the company’s 9M FY26 business development to Rs 58,800 crore, which is 2.35 times its annual guidance of Rs 25,000 crore.

“This significant business development will allow us to have better visibility of future growth and support higher profitability in upcoming acquisitions. Our pilot in NCR has started with two projects on a joint development basis, reflecting our risk-calibrated approach to capital deployment. NCR is the second-largest housing market in the country, with a shortage of trusted quality developers and a fragmented supply landscape. The NCR entry will enable us to serve nearly 80 per cent of the housing demand across the top seven Indian cities,” Lodha added. Lodha recently tied up with Gurugram-based MRG Group for a Rs 3,600-crore development in Gurugram, marking its foray into the Delhi-NCR market.