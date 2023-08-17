Home / Companies / News / DGCA approves IndiGo's flight services to Tashkent from September 6

DGCA approves IndiGo's flight services to Tashkent from September 6

A senior official on Thursday said the regulator has approved operations of IndiGo to Tashkent with effect from September 6

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved flights of IndiGo to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would start services to Tashkent from September 22.

A senior official on Thursday said the regulator has approved operations of IndiGo to Tashkent with effect from September 6.

This means that the airline has been permitted to start services anytime from September 6 onwards.

IndiGo will be operating four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, which will be the airline's 31st international destination.

Topics :Aviation IndiGoUzbekistanDGCADelhi

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

