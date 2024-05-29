Dhaksha adopts Dassault Systemes platform to accelerate next-gen drones

Dassault Systèmes on Wednesday announced that Dhaksha Unmanned Systems (Dhaksha), a leading Indian innovator in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology, has adopted Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Experience platform to accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous and semi-autonomous drones.

Dhaksha is leveraging the 3D Experience platform, including its Simulia software applications, to design and develop a comprehensive range of UAS solutions for agriculture, defence, surveillance, and delivery applications. The platform fosters collaboration through efficient design workflows, revision management, and real-time access to the latest design data. Dhaksha is harnessing the combined capabilities of modelling and simulation through the deployment of the 3D Experience platform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The integration of modelling and simulation is a powerful tool that can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototyping. It allows engineers to experience every aspect of their designs virtually, enabling concurrent performance checks and refinements, which ultimately leads to better and more efficient product development. This integrated approach also helps to break down silos and fosters collaboration across different disciplines and regions. Additionally, the 3D Experience platform, with its Simulia software applications, facilitates the thorough analysis and optimisation of drone performance, leading to superior functionality and efficiency. Furthermore, collaborative design workflows and centralised data management within the platform boost team productivity and resource utilisation, a statement said.

"At Dassault Systèmes, we are committed to empowering innovation that transforms industries. Our collaboration with Dhaksha Unmanned Systems exemplifies this vision. By providing it with the 3D Experience platform, we are equipping Dhaksha to develop next-generation drones faster and more efficiently. This will not only solidify their position in the Indian drone market but also propel the industry forward,” said Deepak NG, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

“Dassault Systèmes' platform has been a game-changer for Dhaksha Unmanned Systems. The platform has streamlined our design processes, enabling us to develop innovative and efficient drones at an accelerated pace. Its collaborative environment and powerful simulation applications empower our team to optimise drone performance for various applications, ensuring superior functionality across the board. EDS Technologies have been a valuable partner with their seamless and impeccable implementation and never-ending support,” said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.