Realty major Prestige Estates aims for 30% increase in sales in FY25

Real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects targets to increase its annual sales by 25-30 per cent in FY25, the management said in an investor’s call on Wednesday. It reported revenue of Rs 21,040 crore during FY24.

The optimistic outlook comes even as the company reported a 70 per cent drop in the fourth-quarter consolidated profit to Rs 140 crore, due to lower income. The Bengaluru-based realty firm’s net revenue fell to Rs 2,232.5 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,938 crore in Q4 FY23.

ALSO READ: Prestige Estates Q4 result: Profit falls 70% to Rs 140 cr on lower income Its net debt stood at Rs 7,788 crore, at a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. “Debt is still in control despite all the capital expenditure we have,” said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group.

Prestige reported its highest ever annual collections of Rs 11,954 crore, up 22 per cent. It has completed 300 projects and delivered 25 million square feet of area in FY24. It launched a total of 9.35 million square feet of properties during the fourth quarter.

Additionally, Prestige Estates signed a deal with ADIA Kotak AIF for Rs 2,001 crore for four projects in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The firm also acquired 62.5 acres of land at Indirapuram Extension, NCR, with a development potential of 10 million square feet and sales potential of Rs 10,000 crore. The project is poised to be launched sometime in August-September.

“We are happy to announce our strong achievements in FY24 - our record-breaking sales coupled with the highest ever annual collections, area sold, etc - among other parameters, reflect the trust of our customers and dedication of our team. Furthermore, the strategic initiatives, including significant acquisitions and successful partnerships, have not only contributed to our financial success but also strengthened our position as a leading real estate developer,” Razack added.

The management said it has about Rs 60,000 crore worth of launches in the pipeline, and these projects have been designed and locked in for approval.