Home / Companies / News / Dharavi redevelopment contract: SC seeks response from Maha govt, Adani

Dharavi redevelopment contract: SC seeks response from Maha govt, Adani

UAE-based SecLink Technologies had filed a plea challenging the state govt's decision to cancel its 2019 bid for the Dharavi redevelopment project and award the tender to Adani Properties in 2022

Dharavi Redevelopment Project
The Bombay High Court had, on December 20 last year, dismissed STC’s petition, stating that it "lacked force".
Bhavini MishraPrachi Pisal New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SecLink Technologies Corporation (STC) is a UAE-based real estate and construction company.
 
After STC offered to increase its bid of Rs 72,000 crore by 20 per cent, the bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked it to file an affidavit stating this and scheduled the hearing for May 25. The court also said the project awarded to the Adani Group was "subject to court orders".
 
The Bombay High Court had, on December 20 last year, dismissed STC’s petition, stating that it "lacked force".
 
In November 2018, the Maharashtra government, then headed by Devendra Fadnavis, issued a tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). A year later, the state signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railways to include 45 acres of Mahim-Matunga railway land in the project.
 
In March 2019, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the DRP under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) wrote to the SecLink consortium, stating that it was the preferred bidder.
 
In June 2019, the state sought the advocate general’s (AG) opinion on whether the inclusion of railway land constituted a material change to the tender conditions.

Also Read

SC refuses to stay Dharavi project, asks Adani to maintain separate account

SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea to transfer trial against Yasin Malik

SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi for top court

PIL challenges bar in Places of Worship Act 1991 on religious character

Courts mustn't hesitate in refusing liberty for corruption-free society: SC

 
Responding to the query, AG Ashutosh Kumbhkoni said that including railway land was a material change to the tender conditions, necessitating fresh bids.
 
Between August and October 2020, the state’s Committee of Secretaries (CoS) accepted the AG’s recommendations and advised the cabinet to cancel the 2018 tender.
 
The cabinet, headed by then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, cancelled the tender, and in November 2020, the state announced plans for fresh bids for the project.
 
Challenging the decision, SecLink filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court.
 
In October 2022, the state government, headed by Eknath Shinde, issued a fresh tender for the DRP. Bids were opened, and Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) was declared the preferred bidder. In July 2023, the Maharashtra government issued APPL a letter of award (LoA).
 
In the same month, the high court allowed SecLink’s plea to make APPL a party to its petition.
 
After the Bombay High Court dismissed STC's plea, it approached the Supreme Court.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nissan board to discuss potential CEO successors at March 11 meeting

Tech Mahindra bolsters US presence with new headquarters in Texas' Plano

Patanjali's mega food park worth Rs 1,500 cr to begin operations on Mar 9

Omaxe to invest Rs 2,700 cr to modernise 6 bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh

OYO elevates Sonal Sinha as CEO of newly-acquired G6 Hospitality

Topics :Supreme CourtAdani Adani GroupDharavi

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story