Dharavi redevelopment contract: SC seeks response from Maha govt, Adani

SecLink Technologies Corporation (STC) is a UAE-based real estate and construction company. After STC offered to increase its bid of Rs 72,000 crore by 20 per cent, the bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked it to file an affidavit stating this and scheduled the hearing for May 25. The court also said the project awarded to the Adani Group was "subject to court orders". The Bombay High Court had, on December 20 last year, dismissed STC’s petition, stating that it "lacked force". In November 2018, the Maharashtra government, then headed by Devendra Fadnavis, issued a tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). A year later, the state signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railways to include 45 acres of Mahim-Matunga railway land in the project.

In March 2019, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the DRP under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) wrote to the SecLink consortium, stating that it was the preferred bidder.

In June 2019, the state sought the advocate general’s (AG) opinion on whether the inclusion of railway land constituted a material change to the tender conditions.

Also Read

Responding to the query, AG Ashutosh Kumbhkoni said that including railway land was a material change to the tender conditions, necessitating fresh bids.

Between August and October 2020, the state’s Committee of Secretaries (CoS) accepted the AG’s recommendations and advised the cabinet to cancel the 2018 tender.

The cabinet, headed by then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, cancelled the tender, and in November 2020, the state announced plans for fresh bids for the project.

Challenging the decision, SecLink filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court.

In October 2022, the state government, headed by Eknath Shinde, issued a fresh tender for the DRP. Bids were opened, and Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) was declared the preferred bidder. In July 2023, the Maharashtra government issued APPL a letter of award (LoA).

In the same month, the high court allowed SecLink’s plea to make APPL a party to its petition.

After the Bombay High Court dismissed STC's plea, it approached the Supreme Court.