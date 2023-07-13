Kia India crosses 1mn production mark; to start bookings for new Seltos

Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed the 10 lakh production milestone since making its debut in the market in 2019.

The company rolled out the new Seltos from its Anantapur-based plant to mark the occasion.

Kia also announced that pre-bookings of the model would commence in the country on July 14.

"This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia an integral part of Indian consumer's lives today," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

The new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter in the country as the automaker continues to drive towards automotive excellence in the Indian market, he added.

Kia made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of Seltos in August 2019.