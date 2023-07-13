Home / Companies / News / Kia India crosses 1mn production mark; to start bookings for new Seltos

Kia India crosses 1mn production mark; to start bookings for new Seltos

Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed the 1 million production milestone since making its debut in the market in 2019

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed the 10 lakh production milestone since making its debut in the market in 2019.

The company rolled out the new Seltos from its Anantapur-based plant to mark the occasion.

Kia also announced that pre-bookings of the model would commence in the country on July 14.

"This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia an integral part of Indian consumer's lives today," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

The new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter in the country as the automaker continues to drive towards automotive excellence in the Indian market, he added.

Kia made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of Seltos in August 2019.

Also Read

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Kia unveils new updated Seltos; eyes 10% market share in PV segment

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia plans to launch 3 new models, including 2 EVs in India by 2025: Par

Jubilant FoodWorks to invest Rs 750 cr in FY23 towards capital expenditure

Constantly looking for capability-led acquisitions: HCLTech CEO & MD

Chandrayaan-3: One more step for India's space mission, giant leap for L&T

Xiaomi shifts strategy, to focus on exporting 'Make in India' phones

DPIIT appoints nodal officers to help MSME, retailers onboard ONDC

Topics :Kia Motorsautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story