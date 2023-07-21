Home / Companies / News / Diversified Dharampal Satyapal Group acquires Viceroy Bangalore Hotels

Diversified Dharampal Satyapal Group on Friday said it has acquired Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum following a bidding process

The acquisition expands the group's hospitality footprint into Southern India, Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) said in a statement.

Viceroy Hotels-owned and the Marriott-managed Renaissance Bengaluru is situated on 1.8 acres of prime land and has 275 rooms. This hotel's strategic location in the Central Business District (CBD) made it an enticing addition to DS Group's hospitality portfolio, it added.

The group said it is now actively strategising approaches to further elevate the hotel's appeal.

"With this acquisition, the DS Group expands its hospitality footprint and reinforces its continued commitment to the hospitality business," DS Group Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

DS Group's hospitality portfolio comprises brands such as The Manu Maharani in Nainital and Namah in Jim Corbett National Park.

