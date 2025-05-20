DLF records highest-ever sales in FY25 on super luxury housing boom

Realty major DLF on Tuesday announced that it had recorded its highest-ever sales bookings at Rs 21,223 crore for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), marking a 44 per cent rise from Rs 14,778 crore in FY24.

The Gurugram-based developer attributed the robust performance to strong demand for its latest super luxury offerings — The Dahlias and Privana West.

According to a regulatory filing, The Dahlias generated Rs 13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the fiscal. “This resulted in monetisation of around 39 per cent of the total estimated sales potential of this project within the first year of its launch,” the company said.

The next phase of DLF Privana West also witnessed a complete sell-out within days of its soft launch in May 2025, clocking approximately Rs 5,600 crore in new bookings.

DLF had earlier indicated plans to launch 29 million square feet (msf) of residential projects with an estimated sales potential of Rs 73,900 crore over the medium term. Of this, 26 msf is earmarked for luxury projects, while another 1 msf will be allocated to super luxury housing.

ALSO READ: Responsibility on food firms to pack micronutrients, says FSSAI chief Regarding new launches in FY26, Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Homes, said the upcoming phase of Privana is expected in the June quarter, while the Mumbai project may launch in the second half of the financial year.

“There is sizable demand for both products from the rest of the country as well as from non-resident Indians (NRIs),” he added.

Sriram Khattar, vice-chairman and managing director of DLF’s rental business, noted that vacancy levels across the company’s operational retail and office rental portfolio had dropped to 6 per cent.

He added that occupancy certificates (OCs) for Atrium Place — DLF’s joint venture office project with Hines — are expected in two phases.

“We expect the OC for the first phase, which is 2.1 msf, to come by July this year. For the remaining 1 msf, the OC is expected by Q4 FY26 or Q1 FY27. We have already leased about 95 per cent of the 3.1 msf space,” he said.

The company also reported that construction in Downtown Gurgaon — a mixed-use commercial development — as well as two towers in Taramani Downtown is progressing well.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, DLF, India’s largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation, reported a 46 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,127.58 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 2,134.84 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit rose by 39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,282.2 crore, while total income increased by 44 per cent to Rs 3,347.77 crore.