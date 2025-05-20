RIL moves SC against Delhi HC ruling in $1.7 billion dispute with Centre

Reliance Industries Ltd ( RIL ) has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led company and its consortium partners siphoned natural gas from deposits belonging to an ONGC block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin, off the Andhra Pradesh coast. RIL's allocated gas block is located adjacent to the block operated by ONGC. According to sources, RIL has argued in its plea that the division bench of the Delhi High Court should not have entered into the merits of the case, as the matter had already been adjudicated by a three-member international tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. RIL contended that the award passed by the tribunal was binding on all parties under the terms of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

“In arbitration disputes, courts generally do not delve into the merits of the case. Their role is to ensure the existence of an arbitration agreement and confirm that the process was conducted fairly and lawfully,” a senior advocate said.

RIL's petition also claimed that the Delhi High Court's division bench had conflated the reliefs available under Section 34 and Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Section 34 deals with setting aside an arbitral award, while Section 37 provides the framework for appeals against certain orders of the arbitral tribunal or the court.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the Delhi High Court overturned a 2023 single-judge ruling that had upheld the 2018 arbitration award in RIL’s favour.

The international tribunal had ruled in favour of RIL in 2018, rejecting the government’s contention and stating that the PSC does not prohibit a contractor from producing gas, regardless of its source, as long as the producing wells are located within the contract area.

However, the Delhi High Court division bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee held that the arbitration award dated 24 July 2018 was “contrary to public policy”. The RIL-led consortium also includes UK-based BP Plc and Canada’s Niko Resources, both of whom have filed separate but related petitions contesting the High Court's findings.

The Dispute

In April 2000, the RIL-led consortium signed a PSC with the Government of India for the exploration and extraction of natural gas from the KG Basin. In 2013, state-owned ONGC wrote to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), alleging that gas pools in RIL’s and adjoining ONGC blocks were connected, and that RIL had been siphoning large volumes of gas.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) subsequently accused RIL and its partners of "unjust enrichment" to the tune of over $1.729 billion by extracting gas from deposits to which they had no legal right. ONGC then filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, making the ministry, DGH and RIL parties to the case.

The High Court disposed of the petition by directing MoPNG to consider a report by DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M), a Texas-based petroleum consulting firm. The firm was tasked with conducting an independent third-party study to assess gas migration between the ONGC and RIL blocks.

On 19 November 2015, D&M concluded that “integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL,” validating the government and ONGC’s claims.

Following this, the ministry appointed a one-member committee headed by former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice A P Shah on 15 December 2015 to examine the D&M report and recommend a course of action. Based on the Shah Committee’s findings, MoPNG raised a demand of $1.5 billion and an additional $174 million in interest from RIL for unjust enrichment.

RIL then took the matter to international arbitration. The tribunal, led by arbitrator Lawrence Boo, ruled in RIL’s favour, stating that the PSC did not restrict the contractor from producing gas as long as the producing wells were within the contract area.

The government challenged the tribunal’s award in the Delhi High Court. While a single-judge bench upheld the award, the Centre appealed the decision before the division bench, alleging that RIL had fraudulently siphoned gas valued at over $1.5 billion as of 30 June 2016.

The government also argued that the arbitral award violated India’s public policy. The division bench agreed with this argument and set aside the award — a decision now being challenged by RIL in the Supreme Court.