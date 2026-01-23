DLF gears for senior housing entry, eyes sales in Mumbai, Panchkula in FY27

Realty major DLF on Friday said it will soon launch its senior living project Arbour in Gurugram, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore.

The developer is also eyeing more projects in Westpark Mumbai, Panchkula and Goa, along with a group housing project in Gurugram in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

This comes after DLF had reported a sharp fall in sales bookings to ₹419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal (Q3 FY26) from a record ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period.

In an earnings call, DLF Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said: “The firm had paused sales bookings in its ongoing ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram last quarter and also did not launch any new housing project.”