DLF gears for senior housing entry, eyes sales in Mumbai, Panchkula in FY27

Developer says Q3 sales dropped due to Dahlias pause, no new launches

DLF plans to launch its Rs 2,000-crore senior living project Arbour in Gurugram, even as Q3 FY26 sales bookings fell sharply due to delayed launches.
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:13 PM IST
Realty major DLF on Friday said it will soon launch its senior living project Arbour in Gurugram, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore.
 
The developer is also eyeing more projects in Westpark Mumbai, Panchkula and Goa, along with a group housing project in Gurugram in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). 
 
This comes after DLF had reported a sharp fall in sales bookings to ₹419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal (Q3 FY26) from a record ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period.
 
In an earnings call, DLF Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said: “The firm had paused sales bookings in its ongoing ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram last quarter and also did not launch any new housing project.” 
 
He added that this was done to accommodate design modifications to improve consumer experience, and needed approval from consumers who have bought a space in the project.  
 
Aakash Ohri, managing director of DLF’s residential arm DLF Home Developers Limited, added that the company has now started selling apartments in 'The Dahlias' project from this quarter. 
 
“The rates have gone up in this project by more than 25 per cent from the pre-launch, which happened in the October to December period of 2024,” he said.
 
On Friday, DLF’s shared rose fell by 4.08 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹588.60 apiece on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :DLFDLF RealtyQ3 resultsMumbailuxury housingsenior citizens

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

